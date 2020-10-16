Jewel Crush - Jewels & Gems Match 3 Puzzle is a magical game full of colorful diamond effects and great puzzles design with hundreds of levels, rich gameplay and events.

You will not be able to take your eyes off the screen when playing jewel crush and gem puzzle and challenge yourself with many exciting levels.

Relaxing with jewels and gems just by your fingers. More time you spend with this game, more happiness you gain.

Attractive puzzle game with gorgerous style, lively colour, well- designed and suitable for the whole family to play together. All events are waiting for you to challenge. Lett make your legend.

Game Features:

match 3 games fun: Match, blast, and crush gems and jewels in fun, easy to control, great graphics

Clever levels: Each level brings lots of new exciting challenge to make you brain storming with joy

challenging jewel crush and gem

Match special gems and jewels, use their special abilities to help solve the puzzles

Furthermore, Jewel Crush - Jewels & Gems Match 3 Puzzle is a perfect option for your enjoyment! No huge download, completely free to play, only your puzzles with fun!

Jewel Crush - Jewels & Gems Match 3 Puzzles jewel crush puzzles are difficult enough to challenge even for puzzle game fans, but its also easy for the starter with easy beginning levels.

Take a break with this jewel crush gem game- Jewel Crush - Jewels & Gems Match 3 Puzzle