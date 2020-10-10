This app provides, using temperature, altitude, humidity, atmospheric pressure and your engine configuration, a recommendation about optimal carburetor config (jetting) for karts with IAME Micro SWIFT, Mini SWIFT, Water Swift, Gazelle, M1 Bambino, Puma engines which use a Tillotson diaphragm carburetors

Valid for the following IAME engine models:

MICRO SWIFT (Tillotson HW-31a carburetor)

MINI SWIFT (Tillotson HW-31a)

X30 WATER SWIFT (Tillotson HW-31a)

X30 WATER SWIFT LIGHT (Tillotson HW-31a)

GAZELLE 60cc Cadet (Tillotson HL-394a)

GAZELLE 60cc MINIME (Tillotson HL-394b)

M1 Bambino - 11.5mm restrictor (Tillotson HS-323)

M1 Bambino - 13.5mm restrictor (Tillotson HS-323)

PUMA 85cc (Tillotson HL-334)

This app can obtain automatically the position and altitude to get the temperature, pressure and humidity from the nearest weather station through the internet. Internal barometer is used on supported devices for better precision. Application can run without GPS, WiFi and internet, in this case the user has to enter weather data manually.

For each carburetor configuration, the following values are given: high speed screw position, low speed screw position, pop-off pressure, optimal exhaust length, spark plug, optimal exhaust temperature (EGT)

Fine tuning for high and low speed screws

History of all your carburetor configs

Graphic display of fuel mix quality (Air/Flow Ratio or Lambda)

Selectable fuel type (gasoline with or without ethanol, Racing fuels available, for example: VP C12, VP 110, VP MRX02, Sunoco)

Adjustable fuel/oil ratio

Mix wizard to get the perfect mix ratio (fuel calculator)

Carburetor ice warning

Possibility of use automatic weather data or a portable weather station

If you don't want to share your location, you can manually select any place in the world, the carburetor config will be adapted for this place

let you use different measure units: C y F for temperatures, meter and feet for altitude, liters, ml, gallons, oz for fuel, and mb, hPa, mmHg, inHg atm for pressures

The application contains four tabs, which are described next:

Results: In this tab high speed screw position, low speed screw position, pop-off pressure, optimal exhaust length, spark plug, optimal exhaust temperature (EGT) are shown. These data are calculated depending on the weather conditions and the engine configuration given in the next tabs. This tab lets do a fine tuning adjustment for all this values to adapt to the concrete engine. Also the air density, density altitude, relative air density, SAE - dyno correction factor, station pressure, SAE- relative horsepower, volumetric content of oxygen, oxygen pressure are shown too. On this tab, you can also share your settings with your colleagues. You can also see in a graphic form the calculated ratio of air and fuel (lambda).

History: This tab contains the history of all carburetor configs. This tab also contains your favorite carburetor configs.

Engine: You can configure in this screen the information about the engine, that is, engine model, type of restrictor, model of carburetor, spark manufacturer, fuel type, oil mix ratio

Weather: In this tab, you can set the values for current temperature, pressure, altitude and humidity. Also this tab allows to use the GPS to get the current position and altitude, and connect to an external service (you can choose one weather data source from several possible) to get the weather conditions of the nearest weather station (temperature, pressure and humidity). In addition, this application can work with a pressure sensor built into the iPhone. You can see if it is available on your device and turn it on or off. Also, on this tab, you can enable alerts about possible carburetor icing.

If you have any doubt about using this App, please, contact us. We answer every question, and we take care of all comments from our users to try to improve our software. We are also users of this application.