Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jet's Christmas Band: Animated for iOS

By Panadda Sheppard $1.99

Developer's Description

By Panadda Sheppard

Carefully crafted animated stickers that keep the beat!

Celebrate the festive season with these lively animations.

To use, simply place one of the large lyrics stickers on the canvas, then peel and place the cats onto the stage. They will automatically pick up the beat and stay perfectly in time!

If you like these, check out our other stickers on our Developer page, and leave us a review or rating as that really helps us continue development.

Note that the stickers are fully animated, but do not play audio.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.01

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now