Carefully crafted animated stickers that keep the beat!

Celebrate the festive season with these lively animations.

To use, simply place one of the large lyrics stickers on the canvas, then peel and place the cats onto the stage. They will automatically pick up the beat and stay perfectly in time!

If you like these, check out our other stickers on our Developer page, and leave us a review or rating as that really helps us continue development.

Note that the stickers are fully animated, but do not play audio.