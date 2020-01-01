X

Jesus Status - Jesus Quotes & Bible Verses on Pics for iOS

By vipul patel Free

Developer's Description

By vipul patel

Jesus Status is an innovative application allows you to create HD Jesus wallpapers with Jesus quotes!

This app is specially designed for the people who have real faith in Jesus.

Select quote from the collection of Jesus Christ quotes, Holy Bible quotes, Daily Bible Verses, Bible sayings. Select image from a hand-picked collection of Lord Jesus HD wallpapers, Cross wallpaper to make Jesus status images. Adjust the opacity of quotes and Jesus backgrounds to make creative Jesus wallpaper.

Share Jesus quotes with images on your status everyday to inspire your friends.

Jesus Christ was a Jewish preacher and religious leader who became the central figure of Christianity. Christians believe him to be the Son of God and the awaited Messiah (Christ) prophesied in the Old Testament.

Jesus birth is celebrated annually on December 25 as a holiday known as Christmas, his crucifixion is honored on Good Friday, and his resurrection is celebrated on Easter.

App Features:

* Select quote from 100+ Jesus quotes.

* Select an image from hand-picked HD Jesus wallpapers.

* Set lord Jesus quotes on Jesus background.

* Adjust opacity of quotes and background image.

* Change font color & pinch to zoom in-out text.

* Save the image and share it via Whatsapp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping