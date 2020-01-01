Jesus Status is an innovative application allows you to create HD Jesus wallpapers with Jesus quotes!

This app is specially designed for the people who have real faith in Jesus.

Select quote from the collection of Jesus Christ quotes, Holy Bible quotes, Daily Bible Verses, Bible sayings. Select image from a hand-picked collection of Lord Jesus HD wallpapers, Cross wallpaper to make Jesus status images. Adjust the opacity of quotes and Jesus backgrounds to make creative Jesus wallpaper.

Share Jesus quotes with images on your status everyday to inspire your friends.

Jesus Christ was a Jewish preacher and religious leader who became the central figure of Christianity. Christians believe him to be the Son of God and the awaited Messiah (Christ) prophesied in the Old Testament.

Jesus birth is celebrated annually on December 25 as a holiday known as Christmas, his crucifixion is honored on Good Friday, and his resurrection is celebrated on Easter.

App Features:

* Select quote from 100+ Jesus quotes.

* Select an image from hand-picked HD Jesus wallpapers.

* Set lord Jesus quotes on Jesus background.

* Adjust opacity of quotes and background image.

* Change font color & pinch to zoom in-out text.

* Save the image and share it via Whatsapp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram etc.