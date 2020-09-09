Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jerry's Great Valu for iOS

By ShopHero INC Free

Developer's Description

By ShopHero INC

Order your groceries from Jerry's Great Valu on the go on your mobile device or from your iPad on your couch. Our award-winning grocery app makes grocery shopping a breeze with quick access to our weekly circular, an easy-to-use product search, detailed product details and labeling, tasty recipes and family meal planning tools. What could be better than that?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Ajkerdeal

Free
Ajkerdeal Limited.
iOS
Ajkerdeal

Dutch Bros Shop

Free
Coffee, Drinkware, & Merch.
iOS
Dutch Bros Shop

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now