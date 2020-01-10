X

Jeopardy! J!6 (Early Access) for Android

By Sony Pictures Television

Did you know that every Jeopardy! category has an extra 6th clue? Now you can play those clues on Assistant! With a single voice command, test your knowledge with new clues every weekday. Step up to the podium and play the same categories you saw on the latest episode! Play a wide range of categories including sports, pop culture, travel, world history, and much more! Get the true Jeopardy! experience now as you respond, just like contestants on the show! The Double Jeopardy! round gives you 6 extra clues every weekday, plus Teen Jeopardy! and Sports Jeopardy! on Sundays.

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020

Android
