The Jennings Music & Education Center has been serving the music education needs of our community for over 25 years by providing quality instruction on virtually all instruments and voice. We are a family centered business dedicated to enriching the musical experience of your entire family by offering a fun, rewarding and educational service that you can benefit from for a lifetime.

Now in our new location, Jennings Music continues to provide the same helpful, personal service that helped it grow into a vital part of the music industry in Northeast Georgia. Our Music Lessons program for Piano, Guitar, Bass, Ukulele, Band & Orchestra, and Kindermusik, is our specialty for beginners to advanced of all ages including adults.

Our retail department features electric and acoustic guitars, basses, amplifiers, woodwinds, brass, and string instruments. We also have a large selection of accessories for all instruments, including strings, reeds, straps, cleaning supplies, and cases.

Other services offered by Jennings Music include quick and dependable instrument repair, a band and orchestra instrument rental program, and our informative website, featuring a direct line to our experts for anyone with questions regarding products or services in which they may be interested.