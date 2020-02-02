X

Jenner & Co for Android

By Jenner & Free

Developer's Description

By Jenner &

The Jenner & Co application is a platform for clients to submit invoicing details and expenses to us here at Jenner & Co, to process. Those currently with us, can log in using their information used in the registration process. For more information regarding Jenner & Co and the services we offer, please visit our website www.jenneraccountants.co.uk or email us at payroll@jenneraccountants.co.uk

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping