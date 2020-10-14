Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jen's Sweet Treats for iOS

By Jen's Sweet Treats Free

Developer's Description

By Jen's Sweet Treats

Jen's Sweet Treats include an assortment of cupcakes, cookies, muffins, brownies, turnovers and cake pops. All served with a kind word and a smile. It has been Jen's joy to serve her customers the finest and freshest baked goods.

Jen's Sweet Treats originally found their success by reaching out to Farmer's Markets, Wisconsin Festivals, Craft Shows and a Commercial Coffee Chain. We now have a retail location in Cudahy Wisconsin and are proud to offer a mobile app for a convenient way to stay current on our treats and specials.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Filibertos

Free
Order your favourite food online and save time. Get instant coupons and discounts...
iOS
Filibertos

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now