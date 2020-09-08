Sign in to add and modify your software
If youre in the mood for a yummy and jellylicious match-three puzzle that's COMPLETELY FREE, we're cooking up a real fun recipe for you!
Join Emma, the new chef in town, to help run her first jelly belly shop.
Journey through loads of different levels and dozens of different challenges to free trapped jellies, collect desserts and deliver customers orders.
But watch out for the gummy bear!! Theyve taken over Jelly paradise and filled it with everything from traps, evil chocolates and even bubble gum!
Prepare and serve many delicious desserts from marshmallow, croissant to candy, ice cream, macaroon, waffle or cream filled biscuits, water melon candies to your customers in time.
There are splendid new jellies, marvelous new boosters and various customers from all-walk-of-life to explore in the jelly paradise too!
Incredibly addictive puzzle game for kids and adults who love to cook and serve.
Download free now!
Features:
Over 200 Jellylicious Levels
Delicious graphics & adorable animations
Tasty new magic bomb, lollipop as booster
Mesmerizing new Candies
Easy and fun to play, yet challenging to fully master
Connect to Facebook to compare your scores with your friends
Sweet Jelly Paradise is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for some extra items.
