Cant find a suitable game for kids? This is where your hunt ends!

One of the fantastic puzzle games you have ever played especially made for kids who can enjoy it at any time of day. Who likes ignoring good graphics, excellent gameplay with sweet effects? Well, Jelly Belly will give you all the feels you require. This fun puzzle game will take care of your free time and wont let you get bored at any time of the day.

The jelly game is one of the best jelly games out there, and it gives you:

HD graphics gameplay.

Amazing sound effects to let you keep going.

Unlock more jelly styles with the coins you get by passing levels.

One of the best arcade games out there, where you will be catching the dropping jelly in a bar. Make sure to capture all of them. The levels get harder to keep your reflexes ready for the catch as you progress through the levels. The addictive gameplay will take your tiredness away and make you feel fresh for the rest of the day.

Count it in the fun puzzle games, because if you cant make a small catch then how are you going to clear the levels with higher difficulty. The best way to complete the levels is by trusting your reflexes. This will not only help in exercising your reflexes but will keep the kids engaging, so you can focus on other things.

In this jelly game you will have to catch all the dropping jellies in a bar, if failed to do so you wont receive any coins and have to start the level again. In order to unlock a new level, you have to clear the previous level first. It is not like nailing jelly to a wall so dont be anxious you can do it!

