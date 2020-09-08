Welcome to jelly candy factory game a unique sweet candies making game addition in factory games. Make yummy and tasty gumball, lollipop and candy bar in big factory machines and deliver them to candy shops. Everyone likes to eat jellies of different fruity flavors. Why not work in the candy factory as head chef for cooking and making best bean, heart and teddy bear jelly in the town. Learn the whole process that how to make this sweet dessert. Unleash your factory fever and experience the candy bars making process in real factory simulator with amazing cookery machines.

A new jelly candy factory is opened in the city and they are looking for a professional chef who can help them in making colorful and juicy jelly beans in the factory game. Little crazy expert! Join the factory workers as the head chef and starts the jelly cooking and making process.

Supermarket Mall Shopping:

Before starting the cooking process buy all ingredients required for making the perfect recipe. Go to the superstore and shop all the grocery items mention in the shopping list. Take shopping trolley to the cash register counter and pay the cash for shopped items. List includes sugar, fruit flavor syrups and mineral water bottles.

Jelly Candy Maker Process:

Factory worker! Pour all recipe ingredients to make clear and squishy jelly batter. Then mix multiple flavors like blueberry, strawberry, apple and orange in the mixture. You can make customized colorful rainbow jellies and candies bar as you like. Choose jelly shape toffee shape from bean, star and heart jelly bubble. Pour the mixture in the molds and freeze it in refrigerator. Ice lolly is ready for packing.

Packing Process:

Pour the cooked gumball, lollipops and jelly candy in glass jars. Label the jars and place lid on each jelly jar. Pack the jelly bars jar moving on conveyor belt in the boxes and tape the boxes. Deliver the boxes to the supermarket and candy shop.

This best cooking games for girls have multiple mini games like cleaning and repairing the factory. Arranging the candies in their respective jars. Each food maker and mini game is for amazing and entertaining time. Work like a real restaurant chef in the virtual factory kitchen to explore and make unique dishes & desserts. Now play this jelly candy factory game and have best entertainment time.