Jeffy Video Call & Chat Simulator is a simple application directed to fans Jeffy, it effortless to use choose your option calling and create an excellent discussion chat with fake video calling and texting conversation
Features:
- The perfect Jeffffffffffffffy
- Jeffy Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank
- Run the application normally.
- I set the call.
- Jeffy voices will be played when you answer the call.
- video of Horror Jeffy in her house will be played when you answer the call.
- have a texting conversation with jeffy
- Answer the fake incoming call from the jeffy
- Funny Sounds Just for Fun
NB: This application is simply an unofficial Fake Call for entertainment! If we infringe copyright, let us know, and it will be removed immediately.