Jeffy Video Call & Chat Simulator is a simple application directed to fans Jeffy, it effortless to use choose your option calling and create an excellent discussion chat with fake video calling and texting conversation

Features:

- The perfect Jeffffffffffffffy

- Jeffy Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank

- Run the application normally.

- I set the call.

- Jeffy voices will be played when you answer the call.

- video of Horror Jeffy in her house will be played when you answer the call.

- have a texting conversation with jeffy

- Answer the fake incoming call from the jeffy

- Funny Sounds Just for Fun

NB: This application is simply an unofficial Fake Call for entertainment! If we infringe copyright, let us know, and it will be removed immediately.