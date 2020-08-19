Welcome to Jazz 93.5, Colorado Springs' only listener supported, 24/7 jazz radio station. We play an extensive variety of jazz music and offer specialty programming not typically played on standard jazz radio formats. Whether it's classic big band swing, hard bop, smooth jazz, blues, Brazilian samba, Cuban timba, 70's jazz-funk, neo-soul, or brand new releases, Jazz 93.5 covers a wide range of styles. We also promote and focus on musicians from Colorado, which is rapidly becoming a hotbed for jazz and live music in the United States. We strongly believe that the tradition of jazz and improvisational music is something that should be preserved and passed on to future generations. Thank you so much for listening and supporting jazz music.