Jazz 93.5 for Android

By Brenda Bratton Free

Developer's Description

By Brenda Bratton

Welcome to Jazz 93.5, Colorado Springs' only listener supported, 24/7 jazz radio station. We play an extensive variety of jazz music and offer specialty programming not typically played on standard jazz radio formats. Whether it's classic big band swing, hard bop, smooth jazz, blues, Brazilian samba, Cuban timba, 70's jazz-funk, neo-soul, or brand new releases, Jazz 93.5 covers a wide range of styles. We also promote and focus on musicians from Colorado, which is rapidly becoming a hotbed for jazz and live music in the United States. We strongly believe that the tradition of jazz and improvisational music is something that should be preserved and passed on to future generations. Thank you so much for listening and supporting jazz music.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.16

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 9.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

