Jason derulo's new songs without the net for Android

By Haboun Hussein Sabbagh Free

Developer's Description

By Haboun Hussein Sabbagh

Jason derulo's new songs without the net in one application

Application features:

It works without the net

Stylish desiegn and easy to use

You can switch automatically between songs

The feature of random switching between songs

Automatic pause when receiving a phone call and continue listening upon ending the call

High quality when hearing 2020 technology

You can listen to songs in the background and use your other applications

Small size and does not take much space in the device

- List of songs:

jason derulo take you dancing

jason derulo savage love

jason derulo don't cry for me

jason derulo want to want me

jason derulo if it ain't love

jason derulo in my head

jason derulo marry me

jason derulo swalla

jason derulo don't wana go home

jason derulo it girl

jason derulo cheyenne

jason derulo talk dirty to me

jason derulo vertigo

jason derulo stupid love

jason derulo the other side

jason derulo mamacita

jason derulo happiness

jason derulo talk with your body

jason derulo make up

jason derulo best friend

jason derulo colors

jason derulo fight for you

jason derulo wait for you

jason derulo beautiful pain

jason derulo love in heaven

jason derulo cono

jason derulo kiss the sky

jason derulo trumpets

jason derulo watacha say

jason derulo if i am lucky part 1

jason derulo if i am lucky part 2

jason derulo's new songs without the net in one application, we hope you like it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

