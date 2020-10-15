Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Jason derulo's new songs without the net in one application
Application features:
It works without the net
Stylish desiegn and easy to use
You can switch automatically between songs
The feature of random switching between songs
Automatic pause when receiving a phone call and continue listening upon ending the call
High quality when hearing 2020 technology
You can listen to songs in the background and use your other applications
Small size and does not take much space in the device
- List of songs:
jason derulo take you dancing
jason derulo savage love
jason derulo don't cry for me
jason derulo want to want me
jason derulo if it ain't love
jason derulo in my head
jason derulo marry me
jason derulo swalla
jason derulo don't wana go home
jason derulo it girl
jason derulo cheyenne
jason derulo talk dirty to me
jason derulo vertigo
jason derulo stupid love
jason derulo the other side
jason derulo mamacita
jason derulo happiness
jason derulo talk with your body
jason derulo make up
jason derulo best friend
jason derulo colors
jason derulo fight for you
jason derulo wait for you
jason derulo beautiful pain
jason derulo love in heaven
jason derulo cono
jason derulo kiss the sky
jason derulo trumpets
jason derulo watacha say
jason derulo if i am lucky part 1
jason derulo if i am lucky part 2
jason derulo's new songs without the net in one application, we hope you like it.