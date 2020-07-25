Join or Sign In

Jason Call:Fake Video Call With Friday The 13th for Android

By samarasakram Free

Developer's Description

By samarasakram

Jason Call:Fake Video Call With Friday The 13thit is App you challenge time when Jason will call you on your phone!

Schedule a fake call with friday 13 and you will have an incoming call from him.

Today you can prank and fool your friends, show them that you just had a call with friday thirteen.

Surprise your friends with the fake video call with jason character Friday the 13th

In this app you will receive fake call from jason The mask

Scary fake call or Video Call

features:

* Schedule a fake call jason online.

* Fake caller from Friday The 13th the game.

* Change name of caller.

* call from friday the 13th.

* Fake call with picture.

* Fake video call with the killer

DISCLAIMER :

The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!, its a prank application with the purpose of having fun and entertaining yourself , your family and your friends.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
