Japanese Dictionary & Translation Mazii for Android

By eUp Learning Free

Japanese Dictionary Mazii -

Japanese translate and dictionary with camera and voice translate, handwriting!!

Mazii is a jisho nihongo.

Mazii Japanese dictionary and translation includes: (Currently supporting 5 languages)

- Japanese - English dictionary, English - Japanese dictionary

- Japanese - Chinese dictionary, Chinese - Japanese dictionary

- Japanese - Indonesian dictionary, Indonesian - Japanese dictionary

- Japanese - Vietnamese dictionary, Vietnamese - Japanese dictionary

With full of lookup features in Kanji, Hiragana, Romaji, English and Japanese handwriting.

Basic features:

- Look up vocabulary in Japanese, English, romanji, hiragana

- Online pronunciation, transliteration with kanji, romaji and hiragana

- Translate Japanese, translate quickly, separate Japanese sentences, translate Japanese into English, translate English into Japanese

- Look up Japanese grammar

- Look up kanji, full of information about kanji including meaning, how to read onyomi, how to read kunyomi and example kanji

- Learn to write kanji, show how to write a Kanji

- Synthesis of JLPT N1, N2, N3, N4, N5, kanji, vocabulary and grammar

- Practice reading newspapers: with selected articles every day, using the same fast translation feature to help you read Japanese newspapers more easily.

- Notebook marks and organizes your vocabulary effectively

- Practice flashcard, vocabulary practice, kanji by flashcard method to make remember simpler.

Data:

- More than 170,000 Japanese to English dictionary words

- More than 140,000 vocabulary words English to Japanese

- More than 12000 kanji full of information about kanji including meaning, how to read onyomi, how to read kunyomi and example kanji

- More than 500 grammatical structures are explained clearly and with specific examples.

- The community of 1 million Mazii users contribute data to Mazii

Mazii Japanese dictionary and translation sincerely apologizes to all of you because when using the product there will be advertisements. This is the main source of income for Mazii to survive and develop. If you love Mazii and don't want to see ads anymore, you can upgrade to the premium version. Mazii would like to sincerely thank.

You can also use the Online version of the Mazii Japanese dictionary and translation at: https://mazii.net

When you need direct assistance, please contact via mail: support@mazii.net

What's new in version 4.6.5

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 4.6.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

