X

Jane's story: design adventure for iOS

By Amrita Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Amrita Studio

In Jane's Story, you can turn your designer ideas into reality! Develop your unique designer style to decorate many nice hotels, restaurants, and mansions around the world. Learn the story of Jane's rise from an aspiring designer to a world-renowned pro!

Play engaging Match-3 levels for free to develop your designs. Choose from lots of free styles and furniture and decor options. Help Jane, a young designer, advance her career and personal life.

Game Features:

* Create a personalized hotel design in your favorite style.

* Collaborate with creative characters to design your dream hotel.

* Explore a large number of hotels and locations.

* Win the exciting levels with lots of catchy boosters and generous bonuses.

Discover and use your designer gift in the fascinating and romantic world of Jane's Story!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping