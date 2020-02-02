In Jane's Story, you can turn your designer ideas into reality! Develop your unique designer style to decorate many nice hotels, restaurants, and mansions around the world. Learn the story of Jane's rise from an aspiring designer to a world-renowned pro!

Play engaging Match-3 levels for free to develop your designs. Choose from lots of free styles and furniture and decor options. Help Jane, a young designer, advance her career and personal life.

Game Features:

* Create a personalized hotel design in your favorite style.

* Collaborate with creative characters to design your dream hotel.

* Explore a large number of hotels and locations.

* Win the exciting levels with lots of catchy boosters and generous bonuses.

Discover and use your designer gift in the fascinating and romantic world of Jane's Story!