James Hardie Contractor's Eye for Android

Contractor's Eye transforms smartphone photos of any property into a fully measured 3D model. Get detailed, accurate exterior measurements to the inch for the roof and all elevations from as little as 8 smartphone photos.

Trusted contractors and adjusters use Contractor's Eye to provide accurate and transparent estimates, eliminating extra trips to the job site, and removing human error. Now you can wow homeowners and help them understand their quotes by showing them real products like shingles, siding, or windows on their home, beautifully rendered in 3D.

Put down the calculator and get more than just roof squares. Contractor's Eye delivers surface area and linear feet for materials like siding, soffit, fascia, gutters & downspouts, and more.

Goodbye, tape measures. Hello, accuracy in 3D.

Powered by HOVER.

What's new in version 3.6.76

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 3.6.76

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
