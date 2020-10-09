Create music and in the style of AC/DC or even recreate your favourite songs. Easily enough for a complete beginner to have fun with and learn about guitar chords, while still containing enough content to keep more advanced guitar players interested.

Simply touch any button on the soundboard to play chords designed to let you play in tune. It's that easy.

This instrument contains the most common guitar chords used by AC/DC. Surprisingly, many of their songs can be nearly recreated with a soundboard using only 9 power chords. Still, there is an option toggle between the basic and advanced display, which contains more chord variations, allowing for even more creative possibilities.

This app is specifically designed for touch screens. The design is simple and intuitive soundboard. The chords organized in similar arrangement as they would be on a real guitar. Apps that try to recreate actual guitars on smartphone usually feel sloppy and cause the user to make too many mistakes, since real guitars are such a physical instrument.s

COMING SOON:

- Select different guitar sounds

- Simultaneously play a 2nd lead guitar (presets riffs and scales)

- More chord variations and modes

- Note bending

- A 3rd sustain option for short length

- even other themes or apps (ex. Metallica jam pack)

- Smaller app file size