Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jam like AC/DC: Guitar Chord Soundboard for Android

By Noob Programmer Free

Developer's Description

By Noob Programmer

Create music and in the style of AC/DC or even recreate your favourite songs. Easily enough for a complete beginner to have fun with and learn about guitar chords, while still containing enough content to keep more advanced guitar players interested.

Simply touch any button on the soundboard to play chords designed to let you play in tune. It's that easy.

This instrument contains the most common guitar chords used by AC/DC. Surprisingly, many of their songs can be nearly recreated with a soundboard using only 9 power chords. Still, there is an option toggle between the basic and advanced display, which contains more chord variations, allowing for even more creative possibilities.

This app is specifically designed for touch screens. The design is simple and intuitive soundboard. The chords organized in similar arrangement as they would be on a real guitar. Apps that try to recreate actual guitars on smartphone usually feel sloppy and cause the user to make too many mistakes, since real guitars are such a physical instrument.s

COMING SOON:

- Select different guitar sounds

- Simultaneously play a 2nd lead guitar (presets riffs and scales)

- More chord variations and modes

- Note bending

- A 3rd sustain option for short length

- even other themes or apps (ex. Metallica jam pack)

- Smaller app file size

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now