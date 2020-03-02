Jakarta City Line is an application that provides information about KRL commuter train schedule and its trip in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is developed with a touch of innovation and great user experience. This application is dedicated to commuter train users who support public transportation use in Indonesia. You can use this application to check real-time train position, get and share the latest info about the train. Enjoy your trip together with Jakarta City Line.
Key Features:
- Real-time Position of Train Commuter Line KRL / KCJ
- Train Schedule KRL KCJ
- Get and Share Train Info
- Get Nearest Station
- Get Train Fare from one station to another station
- Support English and Bahasa Indonesia
Community :
- Twitter @JakartaCL https://twitter.com/JakartaCL
Note:
If you found any error when using this application, check google play store to update Jakarta City Line.
