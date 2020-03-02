Jakarta City Line is an application that provides information about KRL commuter train schedule and its trip in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is developed with a touch of innovation and great user experience. This application is dedicated to commuter train users who support public transportation use in Indonesia. You can use this application to check real-time train position, get and share the latest info about the train. Enjoy your trip together with Jakarta City Line.

Key Features:

- Real-time Position of Train Commuter Line KRL / KCJ

- Train Schedule KRL KCJ

- Get and Share Train Info

- Get Nearest Station

- Get Train Fare from one station to another station

- Support English and Bahasa Indonesia

Community :

- Twitter @JakartaCL https://twitter.com/JakartaCL

Note:

If you found any error when using this application, check google play store to update Jakarta City Line.