Jakarta City Line Jadwal & Posisi Commuter KRL KCJ for Android

By Gilang Kusuma Jati Free

Developer's Description

By Gilang Kusuma Jati

Jakarta City Line is an application that provides information about KRL commuter train schedule and its trip in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is developed with a touch of innovation and great user experience. This application is dedicated to commuter train users who support public transportation use in Indonesia. You can use this application to check real-time train position, get and share the latest info about the train. Enjoy your trip together with Jakarta City Line.

Key Features:

- Real-time Position of Train Commuter Line KRL / KCJ

- Train Schedule KRL KCJ

- Get and Share Train Info

- Get Nearest Station

- Get Train Fare from one station to another station

- Support English and Bahasa Indonesia

Community :

- Twitter @JakartaCL https://twitter.com/JakartaCL

Note:

If you found any error when using this application, check google play store to update Jakarta City Line.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

