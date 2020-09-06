Funny life situations of little Jack will teach your child in the easiest form! The game develops logic, attention, memory and color perception. Excellent graphics, lots of animation, phonic voice, lively music and funny sounds will not get you bored! The game adapts to the age level of your child and is suitable even for toddlers. Constantly updated with new games!

In "Jack's House" you will find a mini-game:

1. Fishing. Help Jack find fish necessary shape and color.

2. Castle puzzle. Gather the castle with Jack.

3. Fireflies. Help Jack find fireflies the same color.

4. Classroom. Help Jack learn to count.

5. Car puzzle. Gather toy car with Jack.

6. Butterflies. Help Jack put the butterflies on the flowers.

7. Jacks Bedroom. Help Jack find small animals and fall asleep.

8. Orchard. Help Jake to collect fruit and sort them by color.

9. Dinosaur puzzle. Gather the dinosaur with Jack.

10. Put into the right place. Remember, where are the toys and put them in the right places.

Features

- Bright graphics

- Funny Animation

- Voice over

- Different levels of difficulty

- Amusing music

- Learning, training and development of the child

Play with little Jack, with updates you'll receive new games!