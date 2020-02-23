Hi, here is Jack of Jack & The Diamonds,
I have had all my diamonds stolen by the evil bear. I need your help to retrieve them!
Download me for free and have a lot of fun!
Featuring:
15 levels full of fun & exploration
A full 3D world at your fingertips
Great controls. Simply touch where you want to go!
A funny 3D Jack with black sunglasses
A game for even the most casual of the gamers
100% free!!!
Jack & The Diamonds is a 3-D adventure in the alien planet of Jack. Play the life of Jack! Jump around, avoid lethal creatures & recover the shiny diamonds which evil bear stole you & scattered all around. Explore the dusty soils of your colourful alien planet. And get back to your spaceship as fast as possible to unlock all 15 levels! A free to play game for everyone. A great adventure for the casual gamer in you!
