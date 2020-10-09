This app combines Jack London's novels and short stories with professional human narrations. It enables read-along feature: highlighted text synced with human narration.

With read along feature, you can enjoy your favorite books by reading or listening or both reading and listening.

Long-press a word and tap 'Play' to activate read-along feature.

Books

- The Call of the Wild

- White Fang

- The Sea Wolf

- The Iron Heel

- Martin Eden

- To Build a Fire

- The Mutiny of the Elsinore

- The People of the Abyss

- A Daughter of the Snows

- Before Adam

- Burning Daylight

- John Barleycorn

- Smoke Bellew

- Tales of the Fish Patrol

- The Cruise of the Dazzler

- The Game

- The Jacket

- The Road

- The Turtles of Tasman

- The Valley of the Moon

Jack London's short story collection

- The Faith of Men

- The Scarlet Plague

- Stories of Ships and the Sea

- Dutch Courage and Other Stories

- When God Laughs and Other Stories

- A nose for the King, Make Westing, Just Meat, A Piece of Steak, A Thousand Deaths, All Gold Canyon, The Law of Life, An Adventure in the Upper Sea, Confession, The Leopard Man's Story, Love of Life, Flush of Gold, Lost Face, Goliah, The Shadow and the Flash, When the World was Young, The Heathen, The Gift of God, To Build a Fire, Up the Slide, War, White and Yellow, etc.

- etc.

Other works

- Revolution, and other Essays

- The Cruise of the Snark

Jack London's quotes

- 500 Jack London's famous quotes

- Read 10 quotes daily

- Bookmark feature

- Share a quote

Other features:

- You can read the book and play the audio along or you can play the audio only

- Night mode

- Adjust font size, font style

- Search feature

- Voice search

- Bookmark feature

- Built-in dictionary