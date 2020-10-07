Screenshot Creation | App Icon | Metadata | App Store Preview | Translation | Publishing | Resources & more

If you are an app developer, a designer, a business guy or are in any way related to the world of app development, you must start using Jaamly.

Well, lets be serious. Launching or developing an app can be tricky sometimes, especially when you dont have the right tools to make your life easier.

Thinking of it, you can use Jaamly to get some help with:

App Store Connect Metadata -> Create all of the texts, descriptions, and additional info required by Apple, and export everything directly to your computer;

App Screenshots-> Create beautiful and personalized app screenshots for the App Store, change the background color, image, devices, text and more;

App icons -> Upload one single image for your icon and resize it to all resolutions you need;

Home Screen and App Store Preview -> See how your app will look on the App Store before publishing it;

Export all files -> Pack all of your assets and texts into one single .zip file in a matter of seconds and export it on the way you prefer.

Resources -> Easily search inside the main websites used by developers, designers, and business guys. Save your topics in bookmarks and keep everything organized in only one place.

App Translation/Localization -> Upload your string file and request a translation service for your app. You can translate your app into any language and make it global. Easy, simple and fast.

You can do all of this and lots of other things. Just download Jaamly and explore the power of each tool available. We created a tool pack that will make you fall in love.

Give Jaamly a try! (and try to do not fall in love with it)

Jaamly is a free app that also offers paid PRO subscriptions (monthly and yearly). PRO users can enjoy the following additional features:

- Creation of new projects;

- Version management;

- Multiple language support;

- Access to Premium Screenshot templates;

- Enabled functionality to export screenshots in high-resolution PNG;

- Localization tools.

Payment regarding monthly or yearly subscriptions will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase;

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period;

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal;

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase;

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

https://www.jaamly.com/terms-of-use-and-privacy-policy