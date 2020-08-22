Join or Sign In

Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (known as JVP to people of Pune, India and to most of the Indian amateur astronomers) is an association of amateur astronomers and a non-profit organization. On August 22, 1944 some eminent citizens of Pune formed JVP, primarily to spread the knowledge of astronomy among the public and also to make their own contribution as far as possible. It was the first association of its kind and remained so far for a few decades. Right from conception, JVP has been actively working for the propagation of astronomy in purely scientific temperament. JVP is the first Amateur Association to Host the ALL INDIA AMATEUR ASTRONOMERS MEET in 1991 and the first All India Messier Marathon in 2012.

