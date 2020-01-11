X

JTA See & Say for Android

JTA See & Say: Free Safety and Security Mobile App for Riders

The JTA See & Say Safety and Security App offers riders a quick and discreet method for reporting safety and security concerns directly to the police. App users can send photos, six second video, text descriptions, and locations of suspicious people or activities. From the home screen, users have two easy options for contacting the police:

* The Report an Issue button allows users to send text or photos directly to the police. To ensure discretion, the camera flash is automatically disabled when photos are taken through the app. When reporting an issue, users can select locations and report categories to assist the police. Riders can also send reports anonymously if they chose.

* The Call 911 button will connect customers directly the police.

The application is designed for robust operation even under conditions of poor signal strength. If you send a report from an area without cellular/Wi-Fi connectivity, it will be stored and sent when connectivity returns. The system is also designed to send text descriptions before photos so that the police can get information as quickly as possible.

Additional Features:

BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Alerts. BOLO Alerts on JTA See & Say may display alerts from the police about specific persons of interest. For example, JTA may display information about a missing person or child, such as where they were last seen. If you see a person from a BOLO, immediately call 9-1-1 and send an app report discreetly.

Help keep JTA safe, "See Something, Say Something"

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
