JS Backup Restore & Migrate for Android

By JOHOSPACE Free

Developer's Description

By JOHOSPACE

Thanks to the support of our users, JS Backup apps have achieved over 6 Million downloads!

We will continue to strive to improve the app to best suit your needs. Please continue to support us, thank you.

"JS Backup" is the best backup and data transfer tool: the No.1 backup app in Japan.

Backup, restore, scheduled differential backups, cross-platform data transfer is just a small list of the many features it can perform. You can backup your contacts, photos, videos, music and document files,etc. to SD card, cloud or computer.

Main Features

Backup and restore contacts, call history, SMS, MMS text messages, calendars, bookmarks, system settings, home shortcuts, alarms, dictionaries, music playlists, images, songs and videos.

Transfer your smartphone data to another device with Easy Data Transfer in just a few clicks.

Automatically schedule backups for new files to keep the backup up-to-date

Save backup data to SD card, cloud storage services (Dropbox, SugarSync, Google Drive supported) or computer

Backup app apk files to SD card and the list of installed apps to cloud storage services.

Restore compatible files (image, sound, video, text, etc.) attached to MMS messages

Backup, restore, send and synchronize smartphone data with PC via Wi-Fi

Easy Data Transfer Feature

Generate QR code, which enables the restoration of smartphone data, therefore there is no need of SD card, USB cables or computer data transfer software.

Just scan the generated QR code with JS Backup on the new device and voil, important contacts, calendars, text messages, etc. are back.

Camera access permission is required to read the QR codes

Recommended OS

Android OS 4.0 / 4.1 / 4.2 / 4.3 / 4.4 / 5.0 / 5.1 / 6.0

Notes

Support for German, French, Spanish, Korean, Thai and Russian are added in addition to Japanese and English.

Devices with Android OS version older than 2.2 or have not gone through security updates are not supported. If an Android OS update is available, please perform the update.

If a single file exceeds the size maximum capacity of cloud service (Dropbox: 10GB, SugarSync: 2GB, Google Drive: 30GB), it cannot be backed up.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.2.3

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 4.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
