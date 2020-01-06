If you want to know whats happening right now, then JOE.co.uk has all the answers.

Written by a team of passionate journalists with their fingers on the pulse, JOE.co.uk brings you the best trending stories and features from the world of sport, entertainment and fitness and health, as well as all the remarkable moments that take place around the UK every day.

Providing exclusive interviews with the likes of Gary Lineker, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and The Vaccines, as well as the best original video content on social media, JOE.co.uk is driven by its raison dtre that British Men Deserve More.