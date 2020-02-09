Sick of switching between loads of different apps to keep up with all your football content? Give them the red card and download JAFA - the only personalised football app youll need for the 2019/20 footie season!

JAFA is a one-stop shop for all your soccer scores, news, views, fan debates, polls, match-chat and so much more. Keep up with all the leagues, teams, players, scores and goals - and the best thing is, you can earn rewards from top brands just by using the app!

PERSONALISED FOOTBALL CONTENT

With JAFA, only see the content that interests you! Its all personalised to you, simply set your preferences and we do the rest. With full support for Premier League, UK, European and global soccer, youre sorted - whether youre eager for La Liga, obsessed with Arsenal, or youre mad for Man City!

Receive tailored news from sources like Sky, BBC and ESPN, and our unique AI is constantly running in the background so we learn what you like and dislike so your experience is personalised, and content always stays relevant.

REWARDS

The platform is gamified, so everything you do on JAFA earns you XP! Like Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea last season - star performers on JAFA will be rewarded with achievement trophies, which can be redeemed for real life awards from top global brands, as well as in-app prizes.

JAFA-THREADS

JAFA stands for Just A Fans Analysis, and thats what we want to hear! We are aiming to change the conversation for fans online. Think Arsenal can finish above Tottenham? Fancy Liverpool to make it back-to-back Champions Leagues? Get your opinions out there and create a JAFA debate! Discuss the big games, and all the hottest topics in soccer with thousands of knowledgeable fans.

SPORT/FOOTBALL NEWS

- All your favourite footie news sources in one place. Sky Sports, BBC, ESPN & more.

- Summarised into bite-sized, easy-to-read chunks

- All your favourite sports news, personalised to you

- Only see news that interests you

- Like fantasy and betting? Get acca tips and fantasy football scout updates too!

OPINIONS

- See all the latest football fan opinions and debate on all the latest goals and scores

- Have your say about the Premier League & favourite players, share your match reactions

- Get your voice heard, back your team, make your views count

- Fans' Opinions Matter, join the footy chat now

- Fancy Chelsea for Champions? Tottenham for trouble? Post your JAFA and watch sparks fly!

PERSONALISED

- You click on what you like, choose your favourite teams, leagues and players

- We automatically personalise your experience; get the latest sports news, football goals and opinions that matters to you

- Our tech continuously improves your experience based on how you interact with the app

REWARDS

- Gain XP for using the JAFA app

- Level up against other soccer fans

- Unlock exclusive rewards

PARTNERS

- Get fantastic exclusive deals from our partners

- Great global brands as partners for exclusive offers direct to you

***** Love this app. Personalised it around which teams I want to see news for. It gave me quality newsfeed tailored to me. All my football news is here and I can debate with other fans too.

***** Gets me personalised latest football news consistently for what I need. Love the fan opinion section too!

***** Great app for Premier League content and footy outside UK. Like the fantasy stuff and rewards are a great touch I picked up a retro Chelsea shirt!

***** have always used espn, sky sport and bbc sport apps for my news but with jafa I have it all in one place.

Download JAFA today and get talking football.

https://jafaapp.com/

For more information:

Web: jafaapp.com/roadmap

Facebook: facebook.com/jafa.justafansanalysis

Twitter: @jafa

Instagram: @jafa.app

Email: contact@jafa.co.uk

By downloading and using this app, you confirm that you accept our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy:

https://jafaapp.com/eula/

https://jafaapp.com/privacy-policy/