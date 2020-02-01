Engage in new ways with do-it-yourself projects and products by learning about modern technological capabilities that will transform the way we think about consumer engagement.
Augmented Reality
Find the J.W.O. Furniture Paint and experience a product level tour right through your camera.
Find the J.W.O. Portal for a preview of space defying possibilities in augmented reality.
About
This is a close research and development collaboration in Retail and Technology between the Shoplink GmbH and J.W. Ostendorf GmbH & Co. KG and will be updated progressively. Powered by the shop.link Retail Engine.
