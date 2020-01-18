X

J&R Gymnastics for Android

By Mobile Inventor Corp Free

Developer's Description

By Mobile Inventor Corp

J&R Gymnastics provides superior gymnastics instruction to boys and girls with curriculum tailored to their specific ability level.

Fun programs in addition to gymnastics classes include: birthday parties, parents night out, open gyms, camps, specialized clinics, fieldtrip destination and many other exciting activities for boys and girls.

Use the J&R Gymnastics app to register for classes in gymnastics, tumbling, cheer leading and even dance. Contact information and social media links are accessible from the app.

CLASS SCHEDULES

Search by program type, skill level, day and time. Register or call to be added to a wait list. Our live class schedule is always up to date.

EASY SIGN-UPS

Register for classes, open gym, camps or other fun events via this app.

KEEPING INFORMED

With this app you will be first to know If inclement weather forces the cancellation of classes. You will receive push notifications about great events occurring at the gym, so your children will never

miss out on the fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.9.15

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 5.9.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping