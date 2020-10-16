Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Ambala based plastic,bakelite,dmc,smc moulding firm that provides all kind of components customized to needs of leading firms and making tools also.We make components for some of the following prestidges companies for their Domestic and Export Requirnments
Havells,L&T,C&S,Indoasian,SSk,Adlec,Standard,KEW,
Railways and list goes on. Expertise in plastic moulds for pavers.