The purpose of the My J & M Mobile app is to help drivers be more successful in their day to day tasks by providing useful information to simplify their work and save valuable time. This app will bring many things together, but not limited to: view load and stop detail, view maps, send & receive messages, scan & send documents, view news and report safety issues. The goal of this app is to be another way we focus on driver support at J&M Tank Lines.