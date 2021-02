J.J is a rookie on the world tennis tour.

Travel around the world playing in the first to 5 tournaments against the top opponents.

Practice in the training zone to earn coins and customize J.Js appearance as well as levelling up your skills to stand a better chance against your opponents.

J.J will make friends on the tour in the pre-tournament lobby as well as having to learn to deal with trash talking from opponents.

Can you help J.J become the world champion?