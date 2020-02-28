Download the J&J Kitchen app TODAY to order ahead and pay for fresh, delicious meals prepared YOUR way, on YOUR schedule at YOUR J&J marketplace!
Its sometimes difficult to find the time during your busy day to enjoy a fresh, healthy meal made just for you on your schedule. The J&J Kitchen app lets you place your order, pay and schedule a pickup time at your J&J marketplace all ahead of time!
J&J Kitchen offers a customized, seamless experience every time you use it.
The J&J Kitchen app has you covered with:
No Added Fees:
We believe in great experiences. Period. You shouldnt have to pay extra. So youll never be charged an extra fee when you use J&J Kitchen.
Freshly Prepared Food:
You dont have to leave your J&J location to have a great dining experience! All of your favorite food options are made to order, so your food is perfectly hot (or refreshingly cold) when you pick it up.
Customizable Options:
Food is personal, and everyone has preferences. Customize your order, and well make sure its prepared just the way you want it.
Pickup Times that Work for You:
Select a pickup time that works best for YOUR schedule. No more waiting around for your order to be ready.
Easy Payment:
Use your personal or company card to pay for your meal. Well always send you a receipt, just in case you need to expense it ;)
