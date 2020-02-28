X

J&J Kitchen for iOS

By Compass Group Canada LTD Free

Developer's Description

By Compass Group Canada LTD

Download the J&J Kitchen app TODAY to order ahead and pay for fresh, delicious meals prepared YOUR way, on YOUR schedule at YOUR J&J marketplace!

Its sometimes difficult to find the time during your busy day to enjoy a fresh, healthy meal made just for you on your schedule. The J&J Kitchen app lets you place your order, pay and schedule a pickup time at your J&J marketplace all ahead of time!

J&J Kitchen offers a customized, seamless experience every time you use it.

The J&J Kitchen app has you covered with:

No Added Fees:

We believe in great experiences. Period. You shouldnt have to pay extra. So youll never be charged an extra fee when you use J&J Kitchen.

Freshly Prepared Food:

You dont have to leave your J&J location to have a great dining experience! All of your favorite food options are made to order, so your food is perfectly hot (or refreshingly cold) when you pick it up.

Customizable Options:

Food is personal, and everyone has preferences. Customize your order, and well make sure its prepared just the way you want it.

Pickup Times that Work for You:

Select a pickup time that works best for YOUR schedule. No more waiting around for your order to be ready.

Easy Payment:

Use your personal or company card to pay for your meal. Well always send you a receipt, just in case you need to expense it ;)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.14.0

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 2.14.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping