J & H Family First is a free loyalty program that enables you to save on snacks, beverages and more at J & H Family Stores throughout West Michigan. Now introducing the J & H Family Stores app to help keep your Family First Rewards with you on the go.
HOW IT WORKS:
- Download our app
- Sign up for free and join the family
- Check your rewards balance and view available deals
- Find the nearest location and get directions
- Scan your barcode or enter your Alt ID before you pay inside to earn and redeem rewards
- Just getting gas? Enter your Alt ID at the pump to apply your reward balance and pay less for fuel.
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:
The J & H Family First program is available at all J & H Family Stores located throughout West Michigan.
APP FEATURES:
- Access your digital ID
- View current reward balance
- Find deals on snacks, beverages and more
- Track rewards in progress
- Find nearby locations
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.