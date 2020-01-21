X

J & H Family First is a free loyalty program that enables you to save on snacks, beverages and more at J & H Family Stores throughout West Michigan. Now introducing the J & H Family Stores app to help keep your Family First Rewards with you on the go.

HOW IT WORKS:

- Download our app

- Sign up for free and join the family

- Check your rewards balance and view available deals

- Find the nearest location and get directions

- Scan your barcode or enter your Alt ID before you pay inside to earn and redeem rewards

- Just getting gas? Enter your Alt ID at the pump to apply your reward balance and pay less for fuel.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

The J & H Family First program is available at all J & H Family Stores located throughout West Michigan.

APP FEATURES:

- Access your digital ID

- View current reward balance

- Find deals on snacks, beverages and more

- Track rewards in progress

- Find nearby locations

