J. Fleming's for Android

By Zerappa Free

Our mobile app is designed to improve our customers experience by providing them with simple and easy access to information on events, menus items and more. Customers are able to place orders through the app, receive coupons and utilize our loyalty programs.

Chef John Fleming has over 25 years experience in the restaurant business. He believes America is a melting pot of many different cultures . and he has sculpted J. Flemings Absolutely Delicious with an American theme.

Absolutely Delicious features a comfortable indoor setting, private rooms if needed, and a comfortable outside patio when weather permits.

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
