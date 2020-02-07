If you have equipment, or other assets, that you want to manage across your organization, use the equipment tracker app to capture basic information into the server database, manage statuses for the equipment, and send notifications when status changes happen.

Joined with the Equipment Tracker web application, set up users for your organization, departments/areas for notification groups, and notification topics, and then use the app to capture equipment data and photos, view equipment by status or search by specific equipment information, change statuses, and send notifications.

This is an important app for anyone needing to keep up with where their stuff is. Each equipment entry includes an ID field that can be linked to a barcode. Statuses can be linked to notification topics, so a status change can generate a notification message to all parties who need to be made aware of the change.

You have full control of who is in your organization and who can get to your secure database through the sister web administration application.