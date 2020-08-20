J.Bangz is a creative artist, specializing in urban music. He is revolutionizing the music industry with his lyrics, creativity and ability to lyrically paint pictures of his life in his music. His main focus is to create music that everyone can relate to. He has a unique flow and catchy delivery J.Bangz Played College Football at PVAMU. Born in Washington D.C. and Raised in Prince Georges County Maryland. My music is my expression of how I feel and thoughts. I can only be me..!! This app will give you more access to who J.Bangz is.