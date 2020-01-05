X

J.Balvin MP3 Music No Wifi Needed Listen Offline for Android

By Michael Srisak Free

Developer's Description

By Michael Srisak

If you are a lover of reggaeton and urban music, you can J. Balvin be more than known. A musician capable of making even the most timid dance with only the intonations of the first notes. A musician who spreads rhythm, wherever he goes.

Jos lvaro Osorio Balvin, known as J. Balvin by all his fans, came to this world with the intention of making everyone dance with catchy and happy rhythms. And wow he got it. But it did not start from the beginning, because it was interested in the urban rhythm. He was born on May 7, 1985, in a simple Colombian family. He had always called it the hip hop rhythm, but it had not fully settled in his veins until, at age 14, he traveled to New York. When he was a student, his music threw more for the rock style. In college, he also rubbed shoulders with music to such an extent that it made him rethink his life, to devote himself to it completely.

J Balvin, is a Colombian singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. Balvin was born in Medelln, Colombia

Genres: Reggaeton, Hip hop music, Afrobeat, Latin music, Pop music, Latin pop, House music, Electro house

Greatest Songs and Hits included in this Amazing Application:

Most of us like to use music applications and stream music online. But wait, you do not have an internet connection. It is correct? J Balvin Music Album will help you listen to music without Internet.

Music is a food for the soul. Not just a form of entertainment that helps us to accompany us when we are alone. It also establishes our mood and influences our emotions in our lives. This is why Music Life VN created a music store with the most used features of Android phones.

If you want to listen to your favorite offline music, you can consider the application J Balvin Music Album . J Balvin Music Album allows you to listen to all the songs of J Balvin that you love anytime anywhere.

:: Good Audio

:: Easy to access

:: Free download

:: Available Offline

:: No Internet Needed

:: No Data

:: No Wifi

:: Free of Charge

:: Free Updates

:: The latest and most popular songs and Lyrics

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin is a chart-topping recording artist whose polished urban singles ("Yo Te Lo Dije" and "Mi Gente"), and multi-platinum-selling albums (including 2012's La Familia) have made him a top-tier Latin pop crossover act whose focus has been to break the segregation of the American music industry's language barrier. His numerous number one singles (multi-platinum album sales, and hit videos that have garnered over ten-billion views) have made him one of the most recognizable members of the second generation of reggaeton artists and a trendsetter for new and high fashion.

