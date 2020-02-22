X

J.B. Gottstein for Android

By J.B. Gottstein Free

Developer's Description

By J.B. Gottstein

If you are a J.B. Gottstein customer, download this app to expedite the purchasing process. Simply log in using your existing account and add the products you need.

Find products by:

- Scanning the Barcode

- Searching by Name or SKU

- Browsing Categories

If you are not currently a J.B. Gottstein customer, please sign up at https://jbgottstein.com/signup

Please note this J.B. Gottstein is a wholesale grocer and only serves Alaska.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping