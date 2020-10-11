izitin is your source for locally available products. Whether it is the local produce stand, or a food truck izitin has it all. Find out what is on tap at the local brewery, or if the local strawberries have hit the local food stands. izitin provides you with what is in today!

izitin features:

Find products near you Consumers

* Search by product name, results show you the closest produce stand, fish and meat market, brewery, winery, bakery, restaurant, food truck or shop providing the product you are looking for. You may also filter via distance from the easy to use interface.

* Favorite your products and be alerted to their availability today. Available products are refreshed daily so you can be sure they are present at your local shop.

* Easy to use directions to the product provider. izitin uses your mobile phone map app to provide easy to follow directions.

Make your products available Stands

* Quickly get up and running with the simple interface, add your stand (name, description, and location) along with a picture of your establishment. Add your stands phone number if you would like customers to contact you.

* Configure multiple product lists to satisfy different needs such as soups of the day, specials, on tap, lunch and dinner, or any other need you may have.

* Add products free form to your product list, such as seafood gumbo or just gumbo. It is your choice, a search by a potential customer by either will return both in their results.

* Izitin requires the stand to list their hours of availability, and to reactivate the list each day ensuring the customers are always seeing fresh and available inventory.

* Reactivation, alteration or creation of a new list each day literally takes less than a minute, but ensures that your available products are always up to date!

Need help? Contact izitin at feedback@izitin.com