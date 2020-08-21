Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Italy TV Schedule & Guide for iOS

By Ghery Gunawan Free

Developer's Description

By Ghery Gunawan

Always live and updated TV Listing Guide for Italy TV channels.

Access to On Air programs of all Italian TV Channels by single click!

Quick search function to find channel or program you want to watch.

Add your favorite TV channel to your favorites and reach directly from main screen next time.

Set the timer for the TV show you want to watch and get reminder when its Live!

All TV listings synchronized with your device time, no need additional setting.

Rai, Mediaset, Itali 1, Rete 4, Canale 5, LA7, TV8 and other channels in Entertainment, Movies, Music, Sports, News and other categories.

The most complete, most comprehensive and most up to date free live tv guide and listing for Italy TV Channels.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now