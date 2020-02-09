Italia News is a fast and easy way to read news on Android. It gives you easy access to read the most popular newspapers from Italia.

Features:

* Favorites

* Remove or sort news sources

* Edit default news sources

* Subscribe more news sources via RSS

* Option to block images (reduce bandwidth).

* Share news via SMS, Email, Facebook, Twitter...

Newspaper available:

La Repubblica

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Corriere della Sera

Il Fatto Quotidiano

La Stampa

il Giornale

Ansa.it

Rai News

Tuttosport

Il Messaggero

Corriere dello Sport

Il Gazzettino

Il Sole 24 Ore

Il Mattino

Leggo

Sky

Google Notizie

Quotidiano Net

Tiscali

Libero

l'Espresso

Fanpage

Gazzetta del Sud

Yahoo! Notizie

Leonardo.it

Giornale di Sicilia

Affaritaliani

La Nuova di Venezia

NapoliToday

Il Post

Gazzetta di Modena

Gazzetta di Mantova

La Provincia Pavese

il Piccolo

DiariodelWeb

Huffington Post

Notizie.it

Libero Quotidiano

retenews24

ilSussidiario

Internazionale

Today

adnkronos

Il Secolo XIX

Panorama