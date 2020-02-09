Italia News is a fast and easy way to read news on Android. It gives you easy access to read the most popular newspapers from Italia.
Features:
* Favorites
* Remove or sort news sources
* Edit default news sources
* Subscribe more news sources via RSS
* Option to block images (reduce bandwidth).
* Share news via SMS, Email, Facebook, Twitter...
Newspaper available:
La Repubblica
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Corriere della Sera
Il Fatto Quotidiano
La Stampa
il Giornale
Ansa.it
Rai News
Tuttosport
Il Messaggero
Corriere dello Sport
Il Gazzettino
Il Sole 24 Ore
Il Mattino
Leggo
Sky
Google Notizie
Quotidiano Net
Tiscali
Libero
l'Espresso
Fanpage
Gazzetta del Sud
Yahoo! Notizie
Leonardo.it
Giornale di Sicilia
Affaritaliani
La Nuova di Venezia
NapoliToday
Il Post
Gazzetta di Modena
Gazzetta di Mantova
La Provincia Pavese
il Piccolo
DiariodelWeb
Huffington Post
Notizie.it
Libero Quotidiano
retenews24
ilSussidiario
Internazionale
Today
adnkronos
Il Secolo XIX
Panorama
