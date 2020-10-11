Join or Sign In

Italia 458 :Extreme Modern Super Car Drift & Stunt for Android

By Nitrous Shift Free

Developer's Description

By Nitrous Shift

An amazing luxurious Italia 458 car driving simulation of 2020 is here for you where your extreme car driving and drifting skills are under heavy test. Do you want to be a real Italia 458 car hero driver and a modern car driver around town in a luxurious Italia 458 car? Drive and park your car as an expert driver while people stare at your royal Italia 458 car? Would you like to ride modern and VIP car around hill city in luxurious Italia 458 car to make some quick buck? If the answer to these questions is yes then you are in for a big city royal treat. Enjoy the luxury life of an Italia 458 driver who picks & collect the checkpoints and perform the stunt actions all around the grand city. Be a part of the VIP culture by being involved as a furious Italia 458 car driver in the most extravagant game play around in the city.

Big City Ferrari 458 Italia Car Driver gives you an amazing chance to exhibit super amazing car driving and drifting skills as an extreme Ferrari 458 Italia car driver as you will get to drive on rocky mountain hill station as well as on vast roads of the town where you along with your Ferrari 458 Italia car passengers could plunge into the water below with just wrong way drive. Drive your luxurious Ferrari 458 Italia car fast as a pro driver and drop passengers to their destination.

Flaunt your drifting skills in City Ferrari Car Driver while driving a modern car in a big city safely. Live the grand, luxurious life of a royal Ferrari car driver in an ultimate Ferrari car driving simulation of 2020. Move through the furious traffic rush to reach your destinations on time. Drive your Ferrari freely on vast roads and dangerous offroad terrain paths. Pull the most extreme car drifting and driving stunts in the history ever. Be a real hero driver of royal city people and drive furiously in this driving and drifting sim of 2020. Park your car anywhere and have people staring at your car in amazement. Make your mark in the pro-Ferrari car driver list of 2020 as you jump behind the steering wheel of your very own Ferrari and drive around the big city or offroad on the mountain hills and around the river. Show the big city your amazing car driving and parking skills in a grand luxurious Ferrari car drive.

Features:

- Drive with traffic cars and pedestrian

- Real city traffic and traffic lights

- Realistic car driving experience

- Open world environment: town and off road

- Go to any car/moto to drive it

- Amazing 3D graphics

- Accurate car physics

- Free to play car game

- Offline car game

If you like to play car games for free please check out the rest of car driving games made by Nitrous Shift!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

