When the spark of life is lit, the countdown begins.

It's Full of Sparks is a beautiful platforming experience about the life of a firecracker. Embark on a journey to find The Old One, a mythical firecracker whose fuse has never been lit. But what is life without sparks?

- Explore over 80 unique, hand crafted levels

- Play at your own pace or speedrun to the top of the leaderboards

- Enjoy a lively original soundtrack

- Master the ability to switch colors, jump, fly, climb, dodge and more