It's Full of Sparks for iOS

By Noodlecake Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Noodlecake Studios

When the spark of life is lit, the countdown begins.

It's Full of Sparks is a beautiful platforming experience about the life of a firecracker. Embark on a journey to find The Old One, a mythical firecracker whose fuse has never been lit. But what is life without sparks?

- Explore over 80 unique, hand crafted levels

- Play at your own pace or speedrun to the top of the leaderboards

- Enjoy a lively original soundtrack

- Master the ability to switch colors, jump, fly, climb, dodge and more

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
