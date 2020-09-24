Sign in to add and modify your software
Can you feel best energy in the air? I know we do! Take your family and challenge each other to a dual! Hop on magic EDM tiles and see who is the best! Beautiful song will help you vibe and relax in any situation! Beat is all you need buddy. You can't miss any breathtaking tiles while you hop otherwise you will lose. The game gets faster and more difficult so be aware while reaching your best scores. Enjoy our fun game!