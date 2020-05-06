X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

It's Everyday Bro - Jake Paul Hop World for Android

By RemoTheCodey Free

Developer's Description

By RemoTheCodey

What is beat? I am glad you asked! This beautiful game is what you need to feel the power of music! Hop on tiles in the fun beat of best EDM tracks. We suggest using earplugs to feel that low bass.

Feel yourself nodding your head in beat with music. Game is simple, drag and hold to control the ball. Jump on each powerful tile and don't fall down! Beautiful backgrounds will change as you reach the end of track then it will loop and get faster!

The pleasing will never end because this game is endless. See how far you can hop on tiles and share this game with your friends! Have stunning time!

This is a fan made awesome game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now