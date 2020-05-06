What is beat? I am glad you asked! This beautiful game is what you need to feel the power of music! Hop on tiles in the fun beat of best EDM tracks. We suggest using earplugs to feel that low bass.

Feel yourself nodding your head in beat with music. Game is simple, drag and hold to control the ball. Jump on each powerful tile and don't fall down! Beautiful backgrounds will change as you reach the end of track then it will loop and get faster!

The pleasing will never end because this game is endless. See how far you can hop on tiles and share this game with your friends! Have stunning time!

This is a fan made awesome game!