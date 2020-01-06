SHARE IT (Islamic Inheritance) is an attempt to simplify the sharing of inheritance to the Muslim ummah. It is also aimed at facilitating the distribution of legacy according to Islamic injunction. The package is expected to make the distribution of legacy not just easier, faster but also logical in line with the approved Islamic jurisprudence.

Undoubtedly, legacy distribution according to Islamic jurisprudence is a difficult aspect in Islam with its numerous diverse categorizations which may appear confusing. With the help of this software, both people of the low and the Muslim Ummah can find it easier, faster and logical with the distribution.